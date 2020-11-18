South Jefferson Central School District to go remote, Brasher Falls extends remote learning at elementary school

TOWN OF ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - South Jefferson Central School District schools and Brasher Falls Elementary will be learning remotely through Friday, November 20.
South Jefferson Central School District announced Wednesday all schools in the district will transition to remote learning after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the district, that positive case may impact students who rode district buses on Monday, November 16, and Tuesday, November 17.
South Jefferson Central School District Superintendent Scott Slater said Jefferson County Public Health will communicate with any students or staff who were in close contact with a positive case.
In St. Lawrence County, Brasher Falls Central School District announced Wednesday that the elementary school has extended its remote learning through Friday, November 20.
Superintendent Bob Stewart said the contact tracing of the most recent case has not been completed and may take some time.
Remote parent-teacher conferences scheduled for Thursday and Friday will continue as planned.
Both the middle and high school will continue with in-person learning.
