State police charge seven in Norfolk, burglary, attack

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police have charged seven people in connection with a burglary and brutal assault in August inside a Norfolk home.
Police also released a little more information about just how bad the assault was.
In August, we learned that a man and his mother were targeted by the attackers, and a man described as a “would-be rescuer” was hurt.
In their statement Wednesday, state police described the injured man this way: “The victim was taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for numerous lacerations to the face and head, two broken ribs and a collapsed lung.”
There were actually two incidents on August 28 - state police said the people charged forced their way into the home the first time at 5:30 PM, and then some of them returned to the home and forced their way in a second time at 11 PM, again armed with weapons, and carried out their assault.
Here’s the list of people charged:
All were charged with one count each of Burglary 1st degree and Conspiracy 4th degree:
- Austin M. Mitchell, 19, Massena; arraigned virtually by Town of Oswegatchie Court, and remanded to St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 secured bond.
- Schuyler G. Mitchell, 22, Massena; arraigned virtually by Town of Oswegatchie Court, and remanded to St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 secured bond.
- Sinclair D. Babb Jr., 21, Massena; arraigned virtually by Town of Canton Court, and remanded to St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 secured bond.
- Nelson J. Feliz, 22, Massena; arraigned virtually by Clifton Town Court, and released to the supervision of Probation.
- Richard L. Schwartfigure Jr., 26, Canton; arraigned virtually by Town of Morristown Court, and remanded to St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility without bail.
- 18-year-old female of Massena; arraigned virtually by Town of Morristown Court, and remanded to St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 secured bond.
- Catherine N. Martin, 29, Massena; arraigned virtually by Town of Oswegatchie Court, and released to the supervision of Probation.
Austin M. Mitchell and Schuyler G. Mitchell were charged with an additional count each of Burglary 1st degree and Conspiracy 4th degree, due to their involvement in both incidents, police said.
State Police were assisted by the Norfolk Police Department.
