State police: woman led them on chase

MOIRA, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police say they had to chase a St. Lawrence County woman partway across two counties, after she refused to stop for them.
Charged was Leisa S. Ward, 55, of Lawrence.
Police said in a statement that they tried to pull her over in Franklin County, on Route 11 in Moira Monday evening, when a trooper saw her doing 65 in a 35 mile an hour zone.
She didn’t stop.
Police said they chased her to the Town of Lawrence in St. Lawrence County, and to a driveway on Ferris Road.
Ward refused testing to determine her blood alcohol content, police said.
Ward was also found to only possess a non-driver ID, because her driver’s license had been revoked for a prior DWI conviction in 2014, police said. She was charged with Felony DWI, and Unlawfully Fleeing an Officer, 3rd degree.
Ward was released to reappear in Town of Moira Court and Town of Lawrence Court at later dates.
