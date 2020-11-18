Steven M. Bisnett, “Bandit”, 69, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Steven M. Bisnett, “Bandit”, 69, a lifelong resident of Parishville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 17, 2020 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center after a brief illness.
Bandit was born on April 21, 1951 in Gouverneur, the son of the late Stowell and Ida (Pomerville) Bisnett. He was a graduate of Parishville-Hopkinton Central School and proudly served his country in the US Army Reserves.
Steve was an accomplished welder, working for himself as well as Potsdam Welding, Jeffords Steel, and Sabin’s throughout his life. He loved riding his Harley-Davidson, his dogs, and being on the water.
Steve is survived by his children, Nicholas Bisnett of Nicholville; Jessica and Josh Rose of Norwood; Brittany Bisnett and Travis Frank of Potsdam; his grandchildren, Masen, Cooper, Hallie, Myah, and Noah; his sisters, Sherri Bisnett of Liverpool and Donna Tebo of Rochester; his brothers, David and Laura Bisnett of Nicholville; Philip Bisnett of Potsdam; and Jimmy and Liz Bisnett of Cobleskill; his aunts, Mary Dooley and Pat Pomerville, both of Star Lake; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held November 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM in Fairview Cemetery, Parishville.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions in his memory to the Potsdam Humane Society.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where memories and condolences may be made online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.