SUNY looks to make college more affordable for active military members, veterans

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The State University of New York is making a difference for military families through a new military council.
The SUNY Veteran and Military Action Council will allow people connected to the military reduce their tuition to $250 per credit. That will save them over $5,000 over a four-year period.
The council will also implement strategies to help active service members and veterans transfer military service to college credit at all SUNY schools.
SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said the council will make SUNY the most inclusive system for military connected students in the country.
“It’s just a small token of what we should be doing to thank them for all of their service since they have served us so well," Malatras said. "I wish we could do a thousand times more than what we are doing but to start I think it is an important thing for us to demonstrate to them that we truly believe in them because they believe in us.”
Malatras said SUNY plans to roll out these new changes by fall of 2021.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.