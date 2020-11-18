Temporary closure due to COVID exposure: Canton Department of Social Services building

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St Lawrence County is temporarily closing the HB Smith Building on Judson Street for the remainder of the week.
That includes Thursday, November 19th and Friday, November 20th.
The building is home to many units of the Department of Social Services.
St Lawrence County Administrator Ruth Doyle says the temporary closure is due to a COVID-19 exposure notice from St. Lawrence County Public Health.
The Department of Social Services will be available during normal business hours, staff will be working remotely, and a drop box will be available at the HB Smith Building.
Officials say they anticipate reopening the building on Monday, November 23rd at 8:00 a.m.
Call 315-379-2111 for assistance.
