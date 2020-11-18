Wayne Edward Lynch, 60, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wayne Edward Lynch, 60, of Park Ave, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 17, 2020 at his home after a brief illness.
Wayne was born on April 15, 1960 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of the late William R. and Juanita (Kimberlin) Lynch. He was a self-employed painter and handyman throughout his life. He enjoyed fishing and camping.
Wayne is survived by his brother, Major William Lynch of Rochester; his sisters, Belinda Swinyer of Massena and Patricia Fitz of Kansas; and many nieces and nephews including Damon and Debby Lynch of Massena.
A celebration of his life will be held at a time to be announced in the Spring of 2021. Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
Those wishing may consider memorial donations be offered in his name to St. Peter’s Outreach Ministries (formerly St. Vincent DePaul).
