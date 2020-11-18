Wednesday’s weather: sunny, cold

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wednesday will be colder than normal in northern New York.
At 6 AM, it was 22 degrees in Watertown - and the high Wednesday is expected to be only 28.
There was light snow falling in southern Jefferson County, and if you’re traveling south to Syracuse early Wednesday, you might hit some snow on 81. Otherwise, look for it to be sunny Wednesday.
It will be one of those odd 24 hour periods when the temperature actually gets warmer overnight - look for it to be in the 30s early Thursday morning and a high of 50 Thursday, more in line with what we typically would have in mid-November.
Looking ahead, Friday is shaping up as a decent day, partly sunny and a high in the upper 50s.
As for the weekend, a split decision: a high both days in the 40s, with Saturday cloudy, and a good chance of rain Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.