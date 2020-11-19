Belleville Henderson Central School goes remote Friday after positive COVID-19 case

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Belleville Henderson Central School will switch to remote learning on Friday, November 20 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Superintendent Jane Collins, the school is working with Jefferson County Public Health as they perform contact tracing.
The school will be closed Friday and affected areas will be disinfected.
Collins added that Jefferson County Public Health will contact families who have been directly impacted.
