Canton Central School grades 5-12 goes remote Friday after possible COVID-19 exposure
By 7 News Staff | November 19, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 6:03 PM

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Canton Central School students in grades 5 through 12 will be learning remotely on Friday, November 20 following a possible exposure to COVID-19.

According to post on the district’s Facebook page, the switch will provide the time to contact trace.

Students attending out-of-district special education programs and English Language Learning programs will still meet in-person.

Students who attend the BOCES ABA program at Canton will also attend class in-person.

