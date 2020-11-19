Canton Central School grades 5-12 goes remote Friday after possible COVID-19 exposure

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Canton Central School students in grades 5 through 12 will be learning remotely on Friday, November 20 following a possible exposure to COVID-19.
According to post on the district’s Facebook page, the switch will provide the time to contact trace.
Students attending out-of-district special education programs and English Language Learning programs will still meet in-person.
Students who attend the BOCES ABA program at Canton will also attend class in-person.
Read the full statement below.
