Fitness with Jamie: helping your core

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We all need more exercise (well, most of us), but what can you do in this year of COVID, when you’re at home and it can be hard to get out?
Our resident fitness expert. Jamie Kalk, has a low impact routine to help your core using Pilates. The key, coach Kalk explains, is “connecting your movement to your breath.”
She showed us how during the 6:30 AM half hour of 7 News This Morning Thursday. Watch it by clicking on the picture over this post, and if you have fitness questions, or just need some help getting started, email the coach at befitforlife73@gmail.com.
