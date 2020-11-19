James E. Golden, 83, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - James E. Golden, 83, of County Route 179 passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center due to complications related to dementia.
James was born to the late Clarence and Virginia Golden on February 13, 1937 and grew up in Lowville, NY.
Jim enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. at 17 years of age and was a proud veteran. He married Patricia Davoy and started a family. This marriage later ended in divorce. Jim owned a successful trucking and storage company. He later married Ann Carone and together they had many local business endeavors. Most notable were Golden’s Marina & Campground, a modular home sales company, and a construction and excavation business. He was also known for his time serving as the supervisor of the Town of Lyme.
Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and close friends. He appreciated living in the country where he had a small farm and was able to spend countless hours with his grandchildren. Jim also loved to travel and make a stop along the way at the casino.
The family would like to thank all of the nurses on Pavilion 4 and Jackie in ICU for giving Jim the care that mattered and supporting his loved ones.
Jim is survived by his brother, Ronald, his children, grandchildren, many great grandchildren, extended family and too many friends to count.
Jim is predeceased by his wife, Ann; his parents, Clarence and Virginia Yousey; a son, Michael; a brother Edward “Jack”; and a nephew, Tom.
Arrangements have been entrusted with to Becker-Cleveland Funeral Home. A private family burial was held at Calvary Cemetery, Utica, NY on Thursday, November 19, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life held in the summer.
Donations in James’ memory may be made to Jefferson County Hospice at 1938 Gotham St, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com .
