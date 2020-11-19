James E. Golden, 83, of Chaumont

Jim enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. at 17 years of age and was a proud veteran. He married Patricia Davoy and started a family. This marriage later ended in divorce. Jim owned a successful trucking and storage company. He later married Ann Carone and together they had many local business endeavors. Most notable were Golden’s Marina & Campground, a modular home sales company, and a construction and excavation business. He was also known for his time serving as the supervisor of the Town of Lyme.