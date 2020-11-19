Jane M. Weber, 66, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jane M. Weber, 66, of State Route 126, died early Thursday morning, November 19, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center.
Mrs. Weber was born on July 1, 1954 in North Cornwall, PA the daughter of the late Elmer Mark and Helen (Weaver) Showalter. She married Nathan H. Weber on August 7, 1976.
She is survived by her husband, Nathan and their 13 children, Isaac (Elizabeth), Twila (Ray) Hostetter, Elmer (Doris), Melvin (Ruth), Crystal (Brandon) Lyndaker, Nathaniel (Juanita), Carol (Derald) Zimmerman, Jesse (Dorcas), Harold (Hosanna), Janice (George) Bosworth, Lyndon (Kaitlyn) Weber, Rosetta (Marcel) Neuenschwander, and Benjamin (Salome) Weber; her two brothers, Glenn Showalter and David (Mildred) Showalter; her three sisters, Carol (Billy) Caudill, Joy (David) Beachy and Mary Showalter; her 50 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at the Denmark Mennonite Church on Sunday, November 22nd from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:00pm. Please wear a facial covering, social distancing and contact tracing will be observed.
The funeral will be held on Monday, November 23rd at 10:00am at Crystal Light Mennonite Church. Please wear a facial covering, social distancing and contact tracing will be observed.
Private burial will be in Denmark Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Denmark Mennonite Church, 10212 State Route 26, Carthage, NY 13619 www.sundquistfh.com
