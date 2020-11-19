Jane M. Weber, 66, of Carthage

She is survived by her husband, Nathan and their 13 children, Isaac (Elizabeth), Twila (Ray) Hostetter, Elmer (Doris), Melvin (Ruth), Crystal (Brandon) Lyndaker, Nathaniel (Juanita), Carol (Derald) Zimmerman, Jesse (Dorcas), Harold (Hosanna), Janice (George) Bosworth, Lyndon (Kaitlyn) Weber, Rosetta (Marcel) Neuenschwander, and Benjamin (Salome) Weber; her two brothers, Glenn Showalter and David (Mildred) Showalter; her three sisters, Carol (Billy) Caudill, Joy (David) Beachy and Mary Showalter; her 50 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.