Lewis County reports third COVID death, 10 new cases

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County says a third person has died from COVID-19.
Officials also reported 10 new cases Thursday.
The county has had a total of 271 cases since the pandemic began.
Officials said 104 of the recent cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said Thursday that 4 people are hospitalized and 74 are in isolation.
Another 412 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 194 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
