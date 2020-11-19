Local students learn about agriculture’s effect on climate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For months now, Jefferson County Economic Development has been hosting online webinars that mostly target farmers.
But, Thursday, the program had a different crowd.
Dozens of students from Immaculate Heart and South Jefferson central schools signed up to participate as well.
The topic was agriculture’s part in climate change.
Students had the chance to speak with a world-renowned expert on agriculture and climate change.
Science teachers say they’re thrilled that their students want to get involved in these important conversations.
“You never know when a small conversation is going to light a spark for future curiosities, so that’s our goal, is to always be igniting those flames so that we have students applying knowledge in the classroom to the world around them,” said Christine Missert, IHC science teacher.
“Jefferson County Economic Development always recognizes that our youth are part of our economic development effort, were always trying to provide tools to schools or economic development programs,” said Jay Matteson, JCED.
Matteson says these webinars are available to everyone and he hopes more young people will get interested in agriculture through them.
To sign up for future webinars or watch older ones, visit agricultureevents.com.
