Madrid-Waddington has COVID case, goes remote for grades 6-12

MADRID, N.Y. (WWNY) - Madrid-Waddington Central School has a confirmed case of COVID-19 and will go to remote instruction today (Thursday) and Friday for grades 6-12, school officials said in a post to the school’s web site Thursday morning.
The positive case is a high school student.
“Grade 6-12 students will follow their normal schedule and join each class via google meet. NWT and Seaway Tech students will be attending their programs remotely as well,” according to the post.
“Students who do not report to our campus that attend full-day out-of-district programs will be transported and attend as normal.
”We will be having a meal pick-up service Thursday in the high school bus loop from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. for high school students affected by this switch to remote learning.
“The picture day schedule is still in effect for elementary and fully-remote students tomorrow. High school students will have their picture day rescheduled to a later date,” according to the post.
Going fully remote will “allow Public Health time to conduct contact tracing and determine our time frame for a return to in-person instruction,” according to the post.
Elementary school students will continue to be taught in person.
School officials wrote “We understand that this type of situation can cause panic and stress so while there are no additional details that we can share due to HIPPA regulations, please be assured that St. Lawrence County’s contact tracing is very thorough and all affected individuals will be directly notified by SLCDPH. (St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health.)
“We appreciate your understanding and hope that we can contain this remote session to a short time frame and get all our students back in the building soon. To that end please feel free to reach out with any questions or concerns so we can continue to refine our protocols.”
School officials said they would provide updates as they learn more from Public Health.
