Marilyn J. Buckley, 77, of Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - It is with great sorrow that the family of Marilyn J. Buckley announces her passing on November 17th, at Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, after a short illness.
A Graveside Service will be held in the Spring at Omar Cemetery.
Born on December 14th, 1943, to Marjorie (Switzer) Spalsbury of Clayton. After attending local high schools and earning her GED, she moved to Rochester, where she worked at the Penfield Nursing Home as a cook for 18 years. In 1988. She became a cook at Watertown Correctional Facility, retiring from Gouverneur Correctional Facility as the Head Cook on 12/13/05, with 7 years of service.
As a person who loved cooking, she often planned family dinners and was often the first to offer to bring food, help plan, and tell stories about when her and her siblings were younger. Along with cooking, she also liked to watch Nascar.
Marilyn is survived by her two sisters, Kathleen Fitchette, Scottsville, and Gale (Jack) Ramsey of Caledonia; two brothers, Gary (Jackie) Clark and Steve (Judy) Clark, both of LaFargeville; seven nieces and nephews; six great nieces and nephews; two great great nephews, all of whom affectionately called her Jeanie; and her beloved dog, Stewie.
She was predeceased by her mother Marjorie, and her father, Norman Clark.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the SPCA.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
