Norma Lucile Fortune (née Smith), 93, of Ogdensburg

After seven years of dedication to the Kang Duk Won Karate Association (KDW), she earned the rank of 1st-degree Black Belt in 1988 when she was 61; for two more years she continued to teach and participate there. At the time of her “retirement” from KDW, she wrote that, “other than the Church, I am convinced that KDW provides the greatest opportunity for young people in the North Country to learn how to accept challenges and become stronger individuals both mentally and physically.”