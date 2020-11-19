Patrons of Lewis County eatery may have been exposed to coronavirus

Patrons of Lewis County eatery may have been exposed to coronavirus
Coronavirus (Source: MGN)
By 7 News Staff | November 19, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 4:43 PM

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you visited a Lowville restaurant last Wednesday, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Lewis County Public Health says the possible exposure happened at Jeb’s Restaurant, 5403 Shady Avenue on November 11 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the middle dining room.

If you were at that time, you’re asked to call 315-376-5108.

Due to the anticipated volume of calls, an auto recording will direct you to leave a voicemail with your name and phone number. Public Health will then follow-up with you as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.