Possessor (2020) - Film Review

The film does a great job of immediately building empathy for our lead character and recognizing her crisis of identity that comes from such an unusual occupation. In doing so, you are not condoning what, Tasya, is doing outright, nor are you complicit in her actions. You are a passenger simply along for the ride. As we watch, Tasya, accept her next mission and prepare herself for the challenges that come with her new assignment, you almost feel like you are the implant... with her every step of the way as she is briefed, rehearses her hosts speech and mannerisms, and put through necessary preparations before finally being mentally inserted into her new host. Of course, this mission won’t be like any of her previous and it doesn’t take too long before, Tasya, and the audience realizes that something isn’t quite right.