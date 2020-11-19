Potential buyers show interest in condemned Watertown building

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s interest brewing in a recently condemned Watertown building.
There are at least two local buyers asking about 223 JB Wise Place, and possibly a third, according to Watertown Local Development Corporation CEO Don Rutherford.
His organization holds the loan for the property, which is owned by Vina Bonner.
Rutherford says the potential buyers have asked him about the building, but he says it wouldn’t be up to WLDC to facilitate a sale.
That would fall to Bonner, who moved to Hawaii this year.
She also owned FunXcape inside the property, but left it empty when she moved.
Rutherford says at one point, Bonner was 120 days behind on her loan payments, but she’s starting to chip away at that.
“We did receive payments, which brought it to 30 days past due. So, since that point, I’ve communicated with the owner of the building that I’d be willing to carry the loan going forward at 30 days past due, but we’re going to require her to make her normal monthly payment,” said Rutherford.
According to Rutherford, Bonner has said she would make those payments.
Bonner told 7 News Thursday that she’s working to fix the fire protection system and heater system, which led to the city condemning the property again.
Bonner says she feels the city is holding her to a higher standard than local property owners.
As for someone buying the building, Bonner says she isn’t sure if she wants to sell yet.
