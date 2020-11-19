Recent spike in local COVID cases traced to sick people showing up for work, officials say

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you feel sick, stay home.
Jefferson County officials want the public’s help to stop the spread of COVID and say the recent spike in cases is because people are still going to work even if they have symptoms.
County Board of Legislators Chair Scott Gray says both employers and employees need to be on top of keeping COVID-19 out of the workplace.
“They’re risking their own business. So, they should be making sure that employees that are exhibiting any symptoms whatsoever, that they go out and get tested. That’s a responsibility on a business owner as well as the employee,” he said.
Public health officials say people can also help contact tracing efforts by making sure their voicemail is activated.
