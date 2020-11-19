Roberta F. Franks, 87, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Roberta F. Franks of 134 Central Street in Watertown passed away on November 16th at Samaritan Medical Center due to a long illness, she was 87.
Roberta was born 4/14/1933 to Robert and Mary Coleman, formerly Audette. Mrs. Franks was married on 5/9/1959 to Carl A. Franks from New Rochelle, NY at Our Lady Sacred Heart Church in Watertown, they had 5 children.
Mrs. Franks was heavily active in her support of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and their former School through her life cooking for their charity fundraisers, donating her time to the Church and her Community. Roberta was a big New York Yankees fan as well as other Sports like the NFL & the WWE. She worked briefly at the former Mercy Hospital in Watertown as well as in the Ft. Drum Commissary Food Court working at Baskin-Robbins.
Roberta is survived by her two Sisters, Maureen Schatz and Rose Coleman of Watertown. Her other family members included her Brother, John Coleman, and two younger Sisters, Bernadette and Dorothy Coleman all deceased. Her Husband, Carl A. Franks, passed away in June 2010 after 52 years of Marriage.
Her surviving children are Richard A. Franks, Mary A. Franks, Carl R. Franks and Dorothy V. Cusack. Roberta had a child, Rosemarie who passed away as an infant. She is also survived by her Nephew, Michael J. Schatz and her Niece, Maria Schatz, from Watertown.
Roberta was once described as a wonderful, generous humanitarian and loved her final years with her Son, Richard and Daughter, Mary who were her caregivers as her health declined.
Roberta also enjoyed listening to Music, especially Elvis Presley, watching Movies, watching NCIS, cooking and baking, her favorite Holiday was Christmas and she enjoyed decorating her Home through the years with her Family for Christmas. She was a good friend to everyone who knew her and she was well respected by the Priest from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church.
Donations may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association online in Roberta’s name. No Funeral service is planned.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
