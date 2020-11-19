Roberta F. Franks, 87, of Watertown

Mrs. Franks was heavily active in her support of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and their former School through her life cooking for their charity fundraisers, donating her time to the Church and her Community. Roberta was a big New York Yankees fan as well as other Sports like the NFL & the WWE. She worked briefly at the former Mercy Hospital in Watertown as well as in the Ft. Drum Commissary Food Court working at Baskin-Robbins.