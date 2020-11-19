Sally Waite, 79, of Antwerp

Sally, “Granny” to her grandchildren, would often be found bird-watching and listening to classic country music. From Loretta Lynn (her all-time favorite) and Tammy Wynette, to George and Hank, she was always listening to her “Yee-haw!” Music, and singing along, too. She always enjoyed singing, dancing, and listening to music. She beamed with pride that her children and grandchildren share a love and passion for music just as she did. Her sidekick and best four-legged friend Hoss was never too far from her side. Sally enjoyed nature and listening to the birds and trees on her property. Her grandchildren loved listening to her many stories of growing up in the country on the farm and all of the life lessons she would share with them. All three of her grandkids spent countless weekends and sleepovers with their friends at Granny’s house making popcorn, watching movies, and eating candy out of her secret cupboard. Sally was never short on friends and company as she was loved by so many people.