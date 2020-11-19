Samaritan: latest COVID death was elderly with ‘underlying health conditions’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown released more details Thursday about the county’s latest COVID-19 death.
Public health officials announced the death Wednesday, but provided no additional information.
In a statement Thursday morning, Samaritan said the person who died was “an elderly Jefferson County resident with underlying health conditions, (who) acquired COVID-19 in the community and was receiving inpatient care at Samaritan.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the patient’s family, said Thomas H. Carman, president and CEO, Samaritan Health, in the statement.
“As virus cases spike nationwide, it’s important to note younger and healthier people are increasingly becoming infected; this is not something that only impacts older Americans or those with underlying health conditions,” Carman said.
As of Thursday, there were four other COVID patients at Samaritan, according to the hospital.
“Samaritan remains well prepared to care for these patients, with proficient staff and critical care physicians, ample personal protective equipment, and dedicated space to separate patients with COVID-19 from the rest of the patient population,” hospital officials said in the statement.
“Our COVID-19 only unit has been open consistently for several weeks now, after not having any inpatients for many weeks this summer. The local rise in cases leads us to believe we will have inpatients consistently for the near future.”
