SLU sees 7 new COVID cases on campus, turns to remote learning

SLU sees 7 new COVID cases on campus, turns to remote learning
St. Lawrence University (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | November 19, 2020 at 2:04 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 2:04 PM

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - All St. Lawrence University classes will be taught remotely for the rest of the semester. The college made the announcement Thursday after 7 more members of the campus community tested positive for COVID-19.

The university moved its campus alert status from low risk to moderate risk of catching the coronavirus.

Officials said faculty and students should plan on no in-person class meetings.

The residence halls close next Tuesday at 5 p.m. for Thanksgiving break.

Students in campus quarantine or precautionary quarantine (residents of Kappa Delta Sigma House, Tri-Delta (“Delta”) House and Commons College) are not permitted to go home for the semester until they have received a negative test result from a test today (Thursday).

See the full announcement here

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.