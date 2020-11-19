SLU sees 7 new COVID cases on campus, turns to remote learning

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - All St. Lawrence University classes will be taught remotely for the rest of the semester. The college made the announcement Thursday after 7 more members of the campus community tested positive for COVID-19.
The university moved its campus alert status from low risk to moderate risk of catching the coronavirus.
Officials said faculty and students should plan on no in-person class meetings.
The residence halls close next Tuesday at 5 p.m. for Thanksgiving break.
Students in campus quarantine or precautionary quarantine (residents of Kappa Delta Sigma House, Tri-Delta (“Delta”) House and Commons College) are not permitted to go home for the semester until they have received a negative test result from a test today (Thursday).
