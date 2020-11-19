Thursday morning sports: S.U. gets ready for Louisville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Syracuse University is hunting for its second win Friday night in what’s been a dismal football season so far.
S.U. takes on Louisville in Louisville at 7 PM. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
The Orange are coming off a bye week, which gave head coach Dino Babers a chance to work with freshman quarterback JaCobian Morgan.
“So it’s really ‘Hey we can do this.’ Ahh, he’s never seen that before. ‘I’m sure he can handle this,’ and it’s ahh, it’s not so easy as you think it is when you start practicing it,” Babers said.
“So there’s no doubt there’s limitations but I thought so far the stuff we’ve been giving him, he’s been doing ok.”
Babers is not discounting Louisville, despite Louisville’s 2-6 record so far, and the loss of some key elements of its running game.
“It’s an explosive offense. He’s (coach Scott Satterfield) done a nice job with the personnel that he has. And they continue to find a way to score points,” Babers said.
“I’m really impressed with everything they’ve been able to do for the two years they’ve been there.”
