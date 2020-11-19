Thursday’s weather: no news is...

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - I can sum up Thursday’s weather with one number: 50.
Promised you.
Yesterday, I said it would be warmer today, and it is. A high of 50 is closer to normal for this time of year. Same thing is true for our overnight low tonight of 45.
You’re getting up to temperatures in the low 30s - jacket weather, but not anywhere near as cold as it was this time yesterday. And again, it gets significantly warmer today.
Couple of words to add to today’s forecast: partly sunny. No rain, a few clouds. Not a bad day for two-thirds of the way through November.
And the best news? Friday will be even better. Basically the same forecast as today, but warmer, with an expected high of 55.
As for the weekend, Saturday is still on track to be partly sunny with a high in the 40s. That’s the pick of the days - Sunday could see rain and (maybe) a little snow.
