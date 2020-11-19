United Way’s ‘No Show Gala’ starts today

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The United Way of Northern New York’s “No Show Gala” kicked off Thursday.
What’s the “No Show Gala”?
Well, since we can’t dress up this holiday season for charity balls, the “No Show Gala” is a way to give money to the United Way, and have a little fun in the process.
The idea is - take the money you’d spend on a drink, or a new dress, and donate it. The United Way has built a web page for doing just that at www.unitedway-nny.org/noshowgala
Makenzie Piatt had he folks from United Way on 7 News This Morning Thursday to talk about the gala. Watch it by clicking on the picture above this post.
For more information, you can either go to the web site referenced above or call 315-788-5631.
