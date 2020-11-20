Athlete of the Week: Cory Demo

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - This school year, we are honoring student athletes who have put together impressive resumes.
This week, we honor a cross country runner from Beaver River who leads by example. His running ability earning him this week’s title.
Cory Demo is a talented cross country runner. He moved up to the varsity team in the 8th grade and qualified for states that same year. He finished 39th.
In the 9th grade, Cory took 21st at states.
And in the 10th and 11th grades, he finished 3rd both times in the states.
He is a talented student athlete and a great leader.
Cory Demo is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for November 20, 2020.
You can hear from him and see him in the action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.
