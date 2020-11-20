Barn fire destroys car, brings firefighters from five departments

A barn being used as a garage in Brasher was damaged by fire Friday morning. (Source: WWNY)
By Keith Benman | November 20, 2020 at 11:41 AM EST - Updated November 20 at 11:41 AM

BRASHER N.Y. (WWNY) - A fire in a barn being used as a garage destroyed what was described as a new car Friday morning.

The fire, at 846 Route 11C, drew volunteers from the Brasher, Winthrop, Helena, North Lawrence and West Stockholm fire departments.

A neighbor told 7 News that Rusell Wells, who lives in one of the home near the barn, attempted to put out the fire but was unable to.

The neighbor said the barn belongs to a family from New York City.

No one was injured. Firefighters were still on the scene at 11:30 AM.

