Barn fire destroys car, brings firefighters from five departments

BRASHER N.Y. (WWNY) - A fire in a barn being used as a garage destroyed what was described as a new car Friday morning.
The fire, at 846 Route 11C, drew volunteers from the Brasher, Winthrop, Helena, North Lawrence and West Stockholm fire departments.
A neighbor told 7 News that Rusell Wells, who lives in one of the home near the barn, attempted to put out the fire but was unable to.
The neighbor said the barn belongs to a family from New York City.
No one was injured. Firefighters were still on the scene at 11:30 AM.
