“The CBS Thanksgiving Day Celebration” Hosted by “Entertainment Tonight’s” Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight to feature performances, celebrity interviews and highlights of the best moments form the past Thanksgiving Day Parades.
Thursday, November 26
New Performances by Country Stars Maddie & Tae and Mickey Guyton, Along with the Casts of the Hit Broadway Musicals “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Come From Away” Also Featuring New Interviews with CBS Stars Phil Keoghan, Folake Olowofoyeku, Lina Esco, Erich Bergen and More
Start your holidays with THE CBS THANKSGIVING DAY CELEBRATION hosted by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, Thursday, Nov. 26, on the CBS Television Network.
The special will be broadcast 9:00 AM-12:00 PM, live ET/8:00-11:00 AM, live CT/7:00-10:00 AM, live MT/9:00 AM-12:00 PM, delayed PT. While there will not be a traditional parade this year due to the global pandemic, the ritual of waking up and watching the parade will continue as Frazier and Knight celebrate the holiday and take viewers on a tour of the most popular balloons, floats and highlights from years past, including the iconic Santa Claus. In addition, the special will feature new musical performances and celebrity interviews. Country stars Maddie & Tae will perform their new song “Merry Married Christmas,” and Mickey Guyton will perform a rendition of “O Holy Night.” Plus, casts of the hit Broadway musicals “Dear Evan Hansen” perform “You Will Be Found;” and cast members of “Come From Away” perform “38 Planes” and “Welcome to the Rock.”
Also, Frazier and Knight will chat with celebrities about their holiday plans, including Phil Keoghan, host of THE AMAZING RACE and TOUGH AS NAILS; Folake Olowofoyeku, star of the hit comedy BOB ♥ ABISHOLA; Lina Esco, star of fan favorite drama S.W.A.T.; Erich Bergen from “Madam Secretary,” and others.
