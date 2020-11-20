COVID rapid testing equipment in short supply, says local health center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rapid testing equipment for COVID-19 is in short supply. That’s according to staff at North Country Family Health Center.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jana Shaw says her facility has one rapid testing machine provided by county public health.
Officials from the center say it’s reserved for people who’ve come into contact with a positive case or students and staff at schools if the county were to slip into the state’s yellow zone.
Dr. Shaw says ideally there would be enough rapid tests for the whole community.
“I would want rapid Abbott ID Now tests for everyone who wants to be tested, whether they are symptomatic, asymptomatic, you’ve been exposed, whatever the concerns are. Ideally, the strategy to mitigate transmission of this virus is really to identify it all,” she said.
Dr. Shaw says the health center ordered a different rapid testing machine in August, which hasn’t come in yet.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.