COVID-19: region reports 51 new cases & 22 hospitalizations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There are now 22 people in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties who are hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 24 people tested positive Thursday for COVID-19.
Five people are hospitalized; 142 people are in mandatory isolation and 861 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 572 positive cases.
The county says 423 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said 15 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus.
This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 688.
Officials said 119 cases are active and 13 people are hospitalized.
According to the county, 539 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 12 new cases of coronavirus Friday.
The county has had a total of 283 cases since the pandemic began.
Officials said 107 of the recent cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said Friday that 4 people are hospitalized and 75 are in isolation.
Another 424 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 205 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
