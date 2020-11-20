WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In Loving Memory
Demetria Hollis Graham
April 24, 1962-November 14, 2020
Demetria Graham, 58, of Watertown, NY passed away on November 14th. Demetria was born in Corinth, Mississippi to William K. Graham and Doris Porter Curry. She attended Tilghman High School and graduated from Corinth High School in 1980.
Demetria worked as a cook and caregiver and enjoyed listening to R & B and gospel music. As a member of First Baptist Church she served as a nursery worker and greeter. She also volunteered at Midtown Towers store.
Demetria had many names: Twista, Tank, Dee, or Dee Dee. It is safe to say that no matter what you called her; you will always remember her caring spirit. Demetria was known for taking care of others, her immaculate house, cooking, and being an advisor to many people. She never judged or criticized, and she always gave sound advice. You never had to worry about hearing it again because your secret was safe with her. She also had a special advisor, her Uncle Jerry, who always kept her levelheaded and Denise Ivan, a close friend that was like a sister.
In life, we all experience difficult times and Demetria was no different. She overcame those hard times by having faith in the Lord. Watertown is where she gained a closer walk with the Lord and spent the last nine years living a new life in Christ.
Demetria is survived by her parents, William K. Graham and Doris Porter Curry. Brothers: Marlon K. (Gina) Graham, William K. (Patricia) Graham II., Alex Graham, Gonuikerwon “Jonathan” (Kesha) Duo and sister Rica (Edward) Davis. She is also survived by host of in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved her immensely. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Willie and Maggie Graham, William V. and Jessie Porter, uncles: William V. Porter, Jr. and Richard L. Porter, and aunt: Ella (James) Williams.
Due to COVID the tentative date for the memorial services will be held at the Black River in Watertown, NY on April 24, 2021.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations for a memorial in Demetria’s honor to be sent to: First Baptist Church c/o Pastor Jefferey Smith207 State Street Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences mat be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
