Demetria Graham, 58, of Watertown

Demetria had many names: Twista, Tank, Dee, or Dee Dee. It is safe to say that no matter what you called her; you will always remember her caring spirit. Demetria was known for taking care of others, her immaculate house, cooking, and being an advisor to many people. She never judged or criticized, and she always gave sound advice. You never had to worry about hearing it again because your secret was safe with her. She also had a special advisor, her Uncle Jerry, who always kept her levelheaded and Denise Ivan, a close friend that was like a sister.