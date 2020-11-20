Friday interview: help for learning, in school, at home

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You know ‘Save The River’ fights for the St. Lawrence River, to preserve it and protect it.
Did you know Save The River also offers instructional materials about the river, which parents and teachers can use free of charge?
The materials are useful in any setting, including home instruction - important as COVID-19 forces schools to go to remote learning.
Right now, Save The River has three lessons posted, one on terns (a bird); one on Great Blue Herons and one is a virtual tour of the Rock Island lighthouse. They’re all aimed at students grades K through 4, and they all address New York State required learning standards.
I talked about the lesson plans with Lauren Eggleston from Save The River Friday morning. You can watch what Lauren had to say and learn more about what Save The River offers by clicking on the picture above this post.
