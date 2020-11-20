Friday morning sports: Saints season on ‘pause’

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - COVID-19 claimed another sports schedule Thursday.
Early Thursday afternoon, the St. Lawrence men’s hockey team learned that their games this weekend with Niagara were canceled due to the SLU’s COVID-19 alert status changing from green to yellow.
In a press release, the university said all athletic competitions and practices have been suspended until November 30, when the university will re-evaluate the situation.
Saints men’s hockey coach Brent Breeke said it’s a shock to both him and his players.
“It’s devastating, it really is,” he said.
“We had a practice this morning, we did our pre-scout meeting right after practice and the excitement level for the guys obviously is through the roof, and then shortly thereafter we get notification that there’s been some positive cases with test results that had come back and obviously moving to the yellow stage does not allow visitors on campus and so now we’re remote studies for everything.
“So I mean it’s completely turned on it’s ears and it’s just hard, it really is because our guys have done a phenomenal job and stayed focused and done their part and when you get it last minute at the 11th hour it makes it even worse.”
Thursday was a big day at General Brown, where softball player Allyson Wargo signed a letter of intent to continue her career at Division 2 Assumption.
Wargo has a stellar season in 2019, hitting .540 and posting a .956 fielding percentage behind the plate.
Wargo said the choice of Assumption was easy for her.
“I went down and visited them in August and it was just something about the school,” she said.
“I really liked the coach and it was just a good fit for me all around.”
Her high school coach, Lindsay Hanson, said Wargo should be a standout player for Assumption and “Somebody who’s going to make their community at assumption university much stronger and better to be part of.”
