Hardware store patrons may have been exposed to COVID

CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you visited a Croghan hardware store last Friday or Saturday, you may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Lewis County Public Health says the possible exposure happened at Buckingham Hardware, 9801 Main Street on:
November 13 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
November 14 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
If you were there during those times, you’re asked to call 315-376-5108.
Due to the anticipated volume of calls, an auto recording will direct you to leave a voicemail with your name and phone number. Public Health will then follow-up with you as soon as possible.
