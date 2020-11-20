Jefferson County Toys for Tots receives $10K donation from Dunkin’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dunkin’ kicked off the holiday season Friday by donating $10,000 to Jefferson County Toys for Tots.
The money will be used to purchase new toys as holiday gifts for children in need across northern New York.
Michelle Tinsley with Jefferson County Toys for Tots says this contribution is going to help so many because donations are down and the need has doubled due to the pandemic.
“It means the world to me. I was in tears when they called just out of the blue and said, ‘Can we help out and give you $10,000?’ Absolutely, it’s going to mean a big difference for our campaign,” she said.
“We always like to try and work with the local communities and bring some joy to the children,” said Tom Santurri, Dunkin’ franchisee.
