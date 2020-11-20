Local SUNY schools say pre-Thanksgiving COVID testing on students has gone well

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As college students begin to return home for the Thanksgiving holiday, one SUNY official in the North Country says the university system is relieved to have made it this far.
With Thanksgiving less than a week away, SUNY students across the state are preparing to return home - if they have a negative COVID-19 test that is.
SUNY mandated that on-campus students must test negative for COVID within 10 days prior to leaving.
“We are really glad that it worked out the way it did just given those spikes that we are seeing elsewhere across the state and even our region,” said Alexandra Jacobs Wilke, director of public relations, SUNY Potsdam.
She says SUNY Potsdam has tested almost 2,500 students in the last week.
There are only 4 active cases on campus.
Even though SUNY mandated that all students must test negative, Jacobs Wilke says the university doesn’t have the power to keep positive students from leaving for the break.
“That is ultimately the decision of the public health department and it’s my understanding, depending on where they are from, that they may have to coordinate also with their home county public health as well,” she said.
SUNY Canton has conducted over 1,300 tests and only has 2 active cases on campus.
Jacobs Wilke says it’s a relief to see the their schools have made it this far with so few cases
“We have just been very fortunate as I do, you know, knock on wood right now. We have been very fortunate that it hasn’t gotten that bad,” she said.
At Jefferson Community College, officials say testing is going well. To date, 95 percent of students who live in the residence hall have been tested and only one student has come back positive.
That student is in isolation on the quarantine floor.
