Schools move to remote learning

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Officials from Indian River and Canton schools have announced changes for next week when it comes to how students learn.
Indian River Middle School
Indian River Middle School is pivoting to remote instruction for next Monday and Tuesday.
Officials said a middle school student tested positive COVID-19, “which has potentially significant implications for the number of students and staff who will need to quarantine for a prolonged period of time.”
By shifting to remote learning through the Thanksgiving break, officials said it will allow additional time for contact tracing to take place as well as for the district to make decisions about any other instruction plans.
All other schools will continue to operate on the hybrid schedule
Canton Central School
Canton Central School will continue remote instruction next Monday for students in grades 5 through 12.
Officials said the additional time is necessary to learn the COVID-19 status of members of the school community.
Students attending out of district special education programs and English Language Learning programs will still attend those classes in-person.
Students who attend the BOCES ABA program at Canton will also attend classes in-person.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.