Sign asks Lowville Walmart to follow mask rules

“To me, it’s very clear. It sends a message of selfishness and lack of empathy. Basic rules, regulations, and guidance is not being followed and is completely disregarded. To me, it does not send a good message. In my line of work, we’re dealing with the end product,” said Cayer. “When a large employer that has many touch points, is unwilling to enforce the mask guidance that the governor has brought forward an executive order, it’s just time to be polite and simply ask them politely to enforce wearing a mask.”