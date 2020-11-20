Suspended Ogdensburg firefighter to return to work

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Suspended Ogdensburg firefighter Brian Kirby will return to work Friday evening. That’s according to Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799 President Jason Bouchard.
He said City Manager Stephen Jellie has lifted the suspension and will not seek to have Kirby fired.
Instead, Bouchard said Kirby will receive a letter of reprimand that will be removed from his file in one year if nothing further occurs.
Jellie filed a criminal complaint against Kirby after Kirby allegedly shoved Jellie at a council meeting in September.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.