Teachers union creates website for COVID school safety complaints

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you have concerns with the way your school district is handling COVID-19, head to the web.
The New York State United Teachers union has rolled out a new coronavirus tracker.
It’s a website where staff, parents and community members can submit complaints if they feel a school district isn’t following state COVID-19 guidelines.
The report is mostly confidential and, once submitted, it’s read by NYSUT headquarters. It’s then forwarded to the school. The president of NYSUT, Andy Palotta, hopes this keeps schools accountable.
“So the union and its ability that we are in every zip code in the state, we are everywhere, that we can also bring our ability to communicate with government and with school districts throughout the state in a way that situations are reviewed and addressed,” he said.
