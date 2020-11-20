U.S. - Canada border staying closed through at least December 21

OTTAWA, ONTARIO (WWNY) - The border between the United States and Canada will stay closed for at least another month.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday the travel restrictions will stay in place through December 21.
Visits such as vacations, day trips and cross-border shopping excursions have been forbidden since March to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
The mutual restrictions have been jointly extended on a monthly basis by the two countries ever since they were first imposed.
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said Friday that she remains committed to working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Canadian government to establish a comprehensive plan to safely reopen the border.
“DHS is working closely with both the Canadian and Mexican governments to ensure that, in the meantime, essential trade and travel still continues. I understand the importance of the U.S.-Canadian economic partnership and its role within our North Country communities. I will continue to communicate with our local stakeholders, elected officials, and with my colleagues to restore cross-border travel,” she said in a prepared statement.
Trudeau has said repeatedly that the travel ban won’t be eased until the U.S. gets COVID cases under control.
The border has been closed since March 21.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.