Cuomo: New York hits new record high in single-day COVID-19 tests reported

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo says New York has hit a record high in single-day COVID-19 tests reported.
Cuomo says Friday reported 207,907 test administered. Meanwhile, the statewide positivity rate has risen to 2.87%.
“While we continue to see COVID-19 cases surge around the globe, our data-driven micro-cluster strategy - centered on a robust testing program - has helped New York maintain one of the nation’s lowest infection rates. However, we are in no way immune to the problems we are seeing elsewhere and we are entering a very dangerous period with the cold weather and holidays approaching,” Governor Cuomo said.
“I understand the desire to come together with those you love and celebrate the holidays, but truly loving someone in 2020 unfortunately means you might not get to be together physically. Time and again, New Yorkers have put their toughness on display in order to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe - and we must continue doing that, as difficult as it may be. By making these tough decisions and practicing the safe behaviors we know help stop the spread, we will get through this as one unified, loving state.”
