Cuomo: New York hits new record high in single-day COVID-19 tests reported

“I understand the desire to come together with those you love and celebrate the holidays, but truly loving someone in 2020 unfortunately means you might not get to be together physically. Time and again, New Yorkers have put their toughness on display in order to keep themselves, their families, and their communities safe - and we must continue doing that, as difficult as it may be. By making these tough decisions and practicing the safe behaviors we know help stop the spread, we will get through this as one unified, loving state.”