Jefferson County COVID-19 cases rise, over 1,600 being asked to stay home

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County Public Health reports 20 new COVID-19 cases Saturday. The county’s total now sits at 592.
975 are in mandatory quarantine with an additional 528 are in precautionary quarantine due to travel. 506 of those are domestic travelers. The other 22 are international travelers.
Another 155 are in mandatory isolation.
All together, more than 1,600 people are being asked to stay home.
Three people are currently being hospitalized.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.