Lewis County confirmed 1 new COVID-19 case
By 7 News Staff | November 21, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST - Updated November 21 at 4:04 PM

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County saw 1 new positive COVID-19 case Saturday, that individual in isolation at home.

The county’s total now rises to 284 with 210 of those cases having been recovered. There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in Lewis County.

There are 107 cases associated with the religious gathering at a New Bremen church.

452 in Lewis County are in quarantine with an additional 71 in mandatory isolation.

Four people are hospitalized and 6 test results are currently pending.

