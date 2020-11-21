Lewis County confirmed 1 new COVID-19 case

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County saw 1 new positive COVID-19 case Saturday, that individual in isolation at home.
The county’s total now rises to 284 with 210 of those cases having been recovered. There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in Lewis County.
There are 107 cases associated with the religious gathering at a New Bremen church.
452 in Lewis County are in quarantine with an additional 71 in mandatory isolation.
Four people are hospitalized and 6 test results are currently pending.
