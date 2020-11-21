Local girl scouts host holiday bazaar

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A local Girl Scout Troop showed off their sales skills Saturday, but not with cookies!
The girls from Fort Drum Service Unit 512 are learning how to run a business to earn their entreneurship badge, which was a new badge introduced this year.
To get the badge, the troop hosted a Holiday Bazaar at the Salmon Run Mall.
Each girl created their own items ranging from wind chimes and picture frames to planters and bookmarks.
The Service Unit Manager of the troop says the event was supposed to run back in April, but had to be changed because of the pandemic. However, she feels the bazaar was a even better idea right before the holiday season.
“So, I think it is really important for them to learn from start to finish what it really takes to run their own business. And I am ridiculously proud of what they have accomplished, I think it’s just awesome,” said Melissa Johnson, Service Unit Manager for Fort Drum Service Unit 512.
Johnson says all of the proceeds are going to local area charities as well as any unbought items going to nursing home residents as gifts. The girls from the troop said they enjoyed having the chance to create their own products.
