A mess in store for Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clouds will clear out overnight which will help temperatures drop into the upper 20s for lows.
We will start out dry Sunday, but as we head closer to noon our snow shower chances will start to increase. I think by 2 pm everyone should be seeing snow falling. However, locations South of RT 3 will transition to rain within a couple of hours which will limit snow totals to nothing to 2″. The best chance to see more than an inch of snow will be in the St. Lawrance River Valley and into Canada. Snow will mix with sleet and then a few isolated spots could see some freezing rain before everything changes to just rain as temperatures climb into the 40s.
Monday morning any moisture left in the area will transition back to snow as colder air moves back in for the NW. Even the locations that see rain change back over to snow will see little to no extra accumulation as the moisture moves out rather quickly.
Tuesday will be dry, but highs will struggle to make it above freezing.
For the rest of the week, the forecast remains very uncertain as computer models aren’t in agreement with the potential for rain and snow showers. For now, I am leaving a slight chance for snow and rain showers, but that will likely change over the next couple of days.
