A mess in store for Sunday

We will start out dry Sunday, but as we head closer to noon our snow shower chances will start to increase. I think by 2 pm everyone should be seeing snow falling. However, locations South of RT 3 will transition to rain within a couple of hours which will limit snow totals to nothing to 2″. The best chance to see more than an inch of snow will be in the St. Lawrance River Valley and into Canada. Snow will mix with sleet and then a few isolated spots could see some freezing rain before everything changes to just rain as temperatures climb into the 40s.